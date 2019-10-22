Congratulations to President Donald Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency for eliminating another burdensome regulation. The latest regulation rollback is for energy-saving light bulbs. These nuisance fixtures have been keeping me awake at night, and I am sick of them.
I have had to leave my lights on all night in my bedroom because my electric bills have been much less than when I had incandescent bulbs. I feel guilty that I am not using the maximum amount of electricity possible to help make America great again.
How will PPL Electric Utilities buy back its corporate stock if I don’t help out?
How will Trump acquire Greenland at a great price unless I help melt more polar ice so that country is mostly under water and Denmark lets it go for a song?
How will the incandescent and halogen light industry survive, since LED lights can save me $50 to $100 per bulb over their lifetime? They corrupt the values our Founding Fathers established when they wrote the Constitution in the middle of the night under the burning hue of incandescent light bulbs.
The mission of the EPA is to “protect human health and the environment,” according to the EPA website. Keep up the great work, EPA, and may God continue to help Trump lead this great nation into clean, coal-burning energy dependence.
Gary Ziffer
Lancaster