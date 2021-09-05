A congressman’s message home to his wife: One “third of our members seem destitute of common honesty. In them every spark of patriotism appears to be extinguished and there is nothing mean or disingenuous to which they do not descend. The very air of Washington seems to change every man almost who breathes it for any time. A sorry prospect this you say.”

This paragraph is from an 1832 letter from Henry A.P. Muhlenberg (1782-1844), a former pastor of Trinity Lutheran in Reading who ventured into politics. He was born in Lancaster, the son of Gotthilf Muhlenberg and grandson of Henry Melchior Muhlenberg, Lutheran Church of America founder.

Nothing has changed! Two things have wounded this country from the beginning, in my view: slavery and the fact that there was not one, but 13 Colonies.

Starting with the French and Indian War and into the Revolutionary War, there were no Targets or Walmarts for shopping. So, when George Washington and others needed supplies, they had to make the request to each Colony individually. Those Colonies in which the British were not engaged in fighting often refused.

Since then, it has been a constant between the federal government and states: Civil War, states’ rights, an unworkable two-party system, etc.

This is why I believe all of our problems are political. We now have 50 states and 50 governors all going in different directions.

I believe that God has some good people in place in our country who can fix things. Otherwise, the present mediocre leaders and the climate will take care of us.

Edward Coleman

Lititz