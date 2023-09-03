After reading the Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Do values matter to GOP anymore?”), I was disappointed with the newspaper’s leadership.

One would have thought the head of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party wrote the editorial. Your newspaper is supposed to be nonpartisan. The Perspective section should represent both Democratic and Republican points of view.

One can find terrible things that politicians have done and said from both sides of the aisle. You seem to focus on just one political party’s failings.

Walter Campbell

Warwick Township