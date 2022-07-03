“SO WHAT DO WE DO?”

I urge Lancaster County residents to read all of the opinion pieces about guns in the June 12 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. (The local columns can be read at lancasteronline.com/opinion.)

Please read the columns, do your research and then demand that our elected officials take appropriate action. It’s their duty and ours!

Most of the commentaries were excellent — deserving of our time and action. The section provided a variety of opinions. Most were spot-on, while several missed the mark, in my view. You be the judge.

I’ll focus my criticism on Roy Minet’s column, “The case against strictly regulating firearms in the US.” In my view, he comes off as more of an anarchist than a libertarian! In fairness, he had an impossible task defending the indefensible status quo. I believe that he is wrong to suggest that the Second Amendment does not permit gun regulation.

Minet pinned increased gun sales on the breakdown of “law and order.” He goes back to the summer of 2020, which does not provide much historical perspective. How does one cite “law and order,” yet omit the murder of George Floyd?

Other columnists mentioned the Second Amendment. In my opinion, the best was that of Mark Kelley, who did a deep dive “On the Second Amendment and the men who wrote it.” His perspective was very enlightening! I never considered that the Second Amendment could be rooted in our deeply troubled history of race relations.

Again, please take the time to read the articles and then reach out to our elected officials. It is truly a matter of life and death. To consider the death of precious schoolchildren and others to be an acceptable cost of our “freedom” is outrageous!

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy Borough