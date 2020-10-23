I received the following response (slightly edited) from my son, Harvey Horn in New Hampshire, to my email about COVID-19 restrictions:

“There are moments when I think about what it must have been like in 1943 for a little Jewish girl in the Netherlands; for John McCain in the Hanoi Hilton, where communication was limited to tapping on a prison wall; for Nelson Mandela during 27 years of incarceration; or even Capt. Clifton Mays (a Lancaster County resident who served in Iraq and Afghanistan) for being isolated from his loved ones for months on end while going into situations where the odds of dying were much greater than we are experiencing with COVID-19. When I think about the situations these people found themselves in, I am almost embarrassed to think that I harbor even one iota of resentment for the restrictions COVID-19 is bringing to my life.

“While I believe it is still nine to 12 months away, I think there are better times ahead of us.”

Tanya West

East Hempfield Township