We are being reminded daily by our media of how difficult our lives are because they are impacted by circumstances beyond our control. Skyrocketing inflation, the pandemic, supply shortages and civil unrest are only a few of these circumstances.

Conversely, we only have to watch TV or look at the internet to truly understand what extreme hardships are, especially in other countries. Wars, famines and nature’s plagues are concerns that many must endure elsewhere.

Scenes of war, with families fleeing in the cold winter — some members disoriented and some children crying — are constant reminders of true hardship. Their needs are similar to those of all who flee: housing, clothing, food and health care.

Yes, we are experiencing our difficulties now, yet our lives seem a blessing to those who may not have any essentials in the foreseeable future.

They need our support. We should offer what we can spare to assist those who are truly in need.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island