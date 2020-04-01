This U.S. data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data speaks for itself:

Estimates for the uncompleted 2019-20 flu season through March 14:

— 38 million to 54 million flu illnesses.

— 17 million to 25 million flu medical visits.

— 390,000-710,000 flu hospitalizations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— 23,000-59,000 flu deaths.

COVID-19 for the uncompleted 2019-20 virus season: 140,904 confirmed cases and 2,405 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC’s Monday statistics.

John Forry

Manor Township