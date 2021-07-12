For the past decade, I’ve spent half my time each year in Colorado.

Living in the western United States has given me a different perspective on some things, especially climate change.

For the past 20 years, the western U.S. has been in a megadrought rivaling any in the last 1,200 years, according to a National Geographic article — something climate scientists predicted.

Colorado’s summer temperatures have increased from the mid-80s to the upper 90s and now are sometimes in the 100s by June. The entire western half of the U.S. is in now extreme or exceptional (worse) drought. People out there are freaking out.

At first, it was just the farmers, but now it’s anyone who enjoys having water. Near Denver, where I stay, people buying a new house have for years had to sign contracts saying their homes are not guaranteed a water supply.

The Colorado River flows to Hoover Dam/Lake Mead, providing water and electricity essential to 25 million people in Nevada, Arizona and California. It’s now at a record low (37% full) and is expected to drop 25% more. It hasn’t been full since 2000. Annual mountain snowmelt for the Colorado River keeps decreasing as temperatures keep going higher.

Wildfires in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana are the largest in thousands of years, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science. California’s decadeslong drought, briefly broken in 2019, is now again in the extreme/exceptional category.

Measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide reached record highs this year. Global warming in the eastern U.S. is projected to cause lethal heat waves, superstorms and floods of epic proportions.

Clean energy is the solution.

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township