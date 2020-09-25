I read all the letters to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline. It amazes me how many people compare the loss of lives from COVID-19 in the United States to the loss of lives in other countries in order to criticize how our national government and state governments are handling the pandemic situation.

Am I the only person who researches the population of other countries in order to compare them with the United States? The population of the state of California alone is greater than all of Canada.

Would I prefer to see 100% of all persons infected with this dreadful virus recover? Of course I would — just as citizens of all countries wish for themselves.

As for me, until a reliable vaccine is found, I’ll devote my time to praying for all who contract COVID-19 and not waste time in complaining and criticizing those who are in charge of making the hard decisions as to how to deal with it.

Eleanor Harnish

Lancaster