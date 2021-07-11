Even as the front page of the July 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline began with “What Unites Us,” the cover of the Perspective section conversely featured two seriously slanted columns demonstrating precisely what divides us.

The Opinion editors apparently didn’t wish to include another balancing opinion favoring the first step toward true election reform — namely voter ID, including signature verification. Once again, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has totally ignored the rest of the story, while strongly reinforcing its own narrative. This is the kind of real conspiracy that truly denies our unity.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster Township