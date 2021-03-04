For the past couple of months, much has been published about getting our kids back to in-person education in the classroom and keeping them there. I continue to be amazed at just how hard this request from students and parents is to accomplish. Safety for teachers and staff appears to be the major stumbling block.

My personal thanks to Lancaster Catholic for providing in-person and virtual learning options to enrolled students since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. About 100 days of continuous in-person education have been offered to the students of Lancaster Catholic High School to date, with close to 70% of the student body utilizing the in-person option.

No school days have been lost due to COVID-19 forcing a closure of Lancaster Catholic.

The faculty, staff, students and parents all have accepted the responsibility of adhering to the guidelines provided by Lancaster Catholic High School in order to keep everyone safe on the school campus. An in-house contact tracing employee has been invaluable in monitoring any potential spread of the virus from outside exposure.

I could list all the protocols in place at Lancaster Catholic, but it’s easier to visit the school’s website to see for yourself. This is truly a team effort, with all parties respecting the needs of each other on a daily basis to achieve a common goal — keep school open.

For those school districts struggling to get students back in the classroom, consider modeling the efforts of Lancaster Catholic. You will not be disappointed.

Gerry Ganse

Chair of Lancaster Catholic High

School Board of Directors