Many anti-vaccination people are quick to point out that it’s their personal right to not be vaccinated. That’s fine, until a few contract COVID-19 and require hospitalization.

At that point, they are infringing upon everyone’s rights by occupying a valuable hospital bed or possibly a ventilator in an already crowded intensive care unit. Those could be necessary to save another person’s life. What about the added strain on an already stressed medical staff? And then there is the cost. Who’s ultimately responsible for that?

Why do those who are anti-vaccination seemingly believe that their rights trump everyone else’s? Pardon the pun.

Greg Cramer

Warwick Township