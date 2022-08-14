And, once again, a male’s opinion!

With all due respect to Peter Teague, I must disagree with his column in the Aug. 7 Perspective section (“The fight to protect human life continues after Roe”).

Women will continue to seek out abortions, regardless of their legality. Wealthy women will not have a problem getting help. It once again will be the needy and less wealthy who will struggle to find help.

I clearly understand Teague’s beliefs and accept them. But what about those who have different beliefs?

I have seen the damage done to those who cannot get the help they need. In my early 20s, a dear friend sought help in a state that supported abortion rights. She traveled across state lines, had an abortion and started back home. During her return, she began to hemorrhage. Fortunately, the train stopped and help arrived to save her. She was the lucky one; I believe that many will do the same and may not survive.

Teague suggests adoption. Currently, there are already thousands of babies and children seeking families to love them and adopt them.

Teague also states that human life is valuable. Of course it is. And women's lives are as valuable as the unborn. We who support abortion rights do not objectify an unborn child, but we must put the women’s lives first. Supporting a grace period of 16 weeks would do so, in my view.

The Declaration of Independence describes the “unalienable Rights” of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This statement protects women, as well. A woman’s right to make her decision is a personal one. I do not believe it should be decided by a state or country — or a man.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township