Regarding the April 2 letter “Gov. Wolf exceeds his authority”: There’s a striking resemblance between this letter and the screeds of all the others opposing shutdown mandates — bloviating radio talk show hosts, right-wing websites, recalcitrant state governors, etc. The writer has all the same list of talking points and even turns of phrase. Each purveyor of this massive group-think calls it “freedom.”

If this were a simple Darwinian event, with each individual free to “suffer the consequences” of a reckless mistake, I’d say, “Go ahead! Our gene pool and posterity will thank you!” Certainly, people have the right to do whatever affects only them.

But all you group-thinkers ignore these realities:

1. No right is absolute.

2. Every right, as listed in the Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence, is limited by the well-being of the larger community. Your right to swing your arm ends at my nose.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The choice to commute to work, hang around a bar and hold meetings threatens everyone encountered, however briefly. By late March, we had already seen the numbers proving that nothing short of mandated limitations results in life-saving behavior.

Acting on what the letter writer advocates will extend the duration and severity of the pandemic and in so doing will multiply the economic breakdowns that so concern the writer. An economy can recover. Dead people can’t. And this is not just about the writer.

Barbara McGraw

Lancaster