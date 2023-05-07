A national poll of U.S. adults released this month by KFF (formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation) found that “one in five (21%) say they have personally been threatened with a gun, a similar share (19%) say a family member was killed by a gun (including death by suicide), and nearly as many (17%) have personally witnessed someone being shot.”

I suddenly realized that I have personal experience with two incidents of gun violence.

The first involved a 2009 shooting in Miramar Beach, Florida. The shooter, Dannie Baker, was well known to us because he came into the Democratic headquarters in Fort Walton Beach when only two women were working. He had a straggly beard and long, unkempt hair. He began a rant about Barack Obama and one of the women dialed 911 out of fear.

The next Saturday, several of us were at the corner near the headquarters holding up Obama signs when Baker, again, approached the Democratic headquarters. Seeing that there were several men present, he left.

In late February 2009, a group of Chilean students were having a party near Baker’s townhouse when Baker started firing into the windows, killing two and wounding three. Though this was an international incident, it didn’t even make national news. Baker was sentenced in March 2011 to five life terms in prison.

The second incident was much closer to home. Our son-in-law, John, worked at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. My wife and I always watch the morning news, and when a live report about a shooting there aired Sept. 16, 2013, my wife panicked. I had been stationed at the Navy Yard and assured her there were over 100 buildings there and that the chance of it being John’s building was remote.

A few minutes later, it was reported that the shooting was in the Naval Sea Systems Command building — John’s building. John eventually borrowed a cellphone and called us. He said he heard the shots on the floor above him and just ran, leaving his cellphone and everything else behind. Thirteen people were killed (including the shooter) and another eight were injured. John’s quick thinking probably saved his life, though several others in his office were not so fortunate. John knew several of the victims.

So, if you think shootings are just national news that couldn’t happen in your community or to someone you love or know, think again.

Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy commander (retired)

Lancaster Township

