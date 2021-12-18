I read that local hospitals are putting off elective surgeries due to an increase in COVID-19 patients (“Systems pause elective surgery,” Dec. 2 LNP).

Too many of these people who are currently hospitalized refused to get vaccinated, and now I believe they’re paying the price for their stupidity.

In the name of personal liberty, some of them are needlessly dying, and their choices are affecting the lives of innocent people who got vaccinated and played by the rules — people who just need medical care so they can live better lives.

My solution? When unvaccinated people show up at the hospital with COVID-19, turn them away, send them home with a prescription for ivermectin and tell them to watch Fox News. It seems that, in their world, Fox News personalities know better than top virologists. Too many unvaccinated people don’t believe in science and prefer to risk dying from something for which a vaccine that is proven to be effective is available. That’s absolutely fine by me. But their choices are affecting everyone else, and that’s just wrong.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg