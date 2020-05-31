As explained in the May 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Heaviest Toll”), the concerns of Congressman Lloyd Smucker and state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument for the welfare of nursing home residents are inconsistent with their failure to support adequate government oversight and intervention, even prior to COVID-19.

Most curious, however, is the historically persistent failure of the nursing home industry itself to provide adequate care. I believe the cover-ups, lack of transparency and blame-gaming could cease immediately if there were substantial safeguards for whistleblowers.

Tom Canty

Ephrata