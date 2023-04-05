Sports commentators describing athletes frequently use words such as strength, courage, pain, difficult, overcome, preparation and responsibility. The message is clear. The life of a successful athlete, let alone any athlete, requires perseverance in spite of obstacles and challenges.

The same message is applicable to life, which presents its share of adversity. Overcoming such requires courage, perseverance and inner strength.

The measure of success can be found when looking in the mirror and confronting oneself. When one’s all has been given, the psyche is free to find peace.

To this writer it seems that certain political groups and organizations are, with guile, leading society into transformation from one that espouses personal responsibility and self-reliance into a society that fosters weakness and government dependency.

Consider abortion at any stage of gestation. Formerly, such an act was morally reprehensible. Now, for many, it is socially acceptable. Personal responsibility has given way to nonacceptance of unwanted outcomes of personal activity. The message heard again and again is “no need for concern, a pill or a surgical procedure will put your worries behind you.”

Removing the “inconvenience of unintended pregnancy” is disguised as “woman’s health care.” Also with us is euthanasia disguised as “death with dignity.”

Nothing is greater than the gift of human life. Failure to love life and accept its accompanying obstacles and challenges conflicts with our existence.

The code of the athlete is applicable. Be strong. Have courage. Manage the pain. Persevere. Overcome adversity.

For, without life, what else is there?

Daniel T. Fritsch

Manheim Township