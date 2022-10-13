Modesty is not a character trait I ever would have ascribed to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, but in a recent election ad, he leaves out what I view as his more noteworthy accomplishments. He dwells on how much President Joe Biden disagrees with his positions, but for some unknown reason — one can only infer it’s humility — Perry does not tout all that he has done since the 2020 election to scrutinize our electoral process.

Why doesn’t Perry mention his role in bringing “Italygate” to the attention of then-President Donald Trump, who at that point had only been impeached once? If an Italian defense contractor had actually conspired with the CIA to use military satellites to switch Trump’s votes to Joe Biden, shouldn’t Perry be proud that he mentioned this critical news to the Oval Office?

Further, how else would Trump have learned of the willingness of Jeffrey Clark, a little-known lawyer, to potentially assume the role of acting U.S. attorney general had Perry not introduced the two to one another? One would think that the possibility of installing someone who would likely have sided with the effort to seat “alternative” (false) electors would swell Perry’s breast with pride. Why such reticence to toot his own horn?

LNP | LancasterOnline continues to cover the efforts to examine ballots almost two years after the 2020 election. Again, Pennsylvanians can be proud to know that Perry has been at the forefront of sticking to his principles — despite a complete lack of credible evidence that election returns in our state were flawed.

With such an enviable record of public service dedicated to “protecting” our democracy, one would have thought that Perry’s political courage would have been front and center in his campaign ads.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster