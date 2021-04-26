I was somewhat perplexed by the March 9 letter (“Wildlife killing contests wrong”) congratulating Lancaster City Council’s resolution opposing wildlife killing contests and endorsing changes to ban future such contests.

The implication is that these contests occur within the City of Lancaster. Although the letter doesn’t mention specific events or locations, I can’t imagine a turkey shoot within the city limits.

The letter goes on to condemn “wildlife killing contests” of predatory animals like coyotes, foxes and bobcats (hardly germane to Lancaster city). These animals must kill other animals for their primary food source. In many rural areas, these predatory animals threaten farm and domestic animals such as sheep, chickens, fawns, calves, cats and migratory birds — thus placing a bounty on these predator animals.

The dilemma is which animal is allowed to kill another animal. Not knowing the circumstances of rural areas, I question Lancaster City Council passing a resolution about situations it seemingly has little or no knowledge of.

I doubt council members would welcome the intrusion into their affairs by elected officials from rural areas.

Tom Morrow

Penn Township