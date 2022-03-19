I’m perplexed! The "People’s Convoy" of trucks has been circling Washington, D.C.

For what reason?

I thought it was a protest against the COVID-19 mandates, but the mandates for mask-wearing have eased, because cases of the virus have gone down dramatically.

So these trucks, which may get as low as 3 miles per gallon, are protesting some mandates that no longer exist. Meanwhile, gas prices have skyrocketed.

Don’t forget that mandates were put in place in response to a virus that has now claimed the lives of more than 970,000 Americans. Many of us were concerned about our fellow Americans dying! Apparently some are not that concerned.

I’m perplexed about another matter. The nonprofit Anti-Defamation League reported that Pennsylvania has more documented examples of white supremacist and racist propaganda than any other state. It had 100 more cases than the next-highest state.

I thought our state was founded on idea of “love your neighbor” and all that good stuff. It seems that we have had to fight hate much more in the past four years. I wonder if that has anything to do with the former and twice-impeached president?

Don Mast

New Holland