The March 29 LNP highlights a quote from former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta (now a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor) that repeats the same tired lie about voter fraud: “We know dead people have been voting in Pennsylvania all our lives. Now they don’t even have to leave the cemetery to vote. They can mail in their ballots” (“YouTube yanks Pa. GOP governor forum,” The Philadelphia Inquirer).

I appreciate gallows humor as much as the next person, but must we be confronted with the Big Lie yet again?

The U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr — no friend to the left — incurred then-President Donald Trump’s wrath by refusing to sign on to the notion that widespread fraud either existed or could have materially affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Every time we read of “election integrity’” being tossed around by the current Pennsylvania GOP, we would do well to remember that this is a completely made-up canard, designed, in my view, to thwart those who have difficulty getting to the polls on Election Day from having their voices heard. The Big Lie is just that, a lie.

I can appreciate the pain and heartache of having to relinquish this falsehood — even when humorously phrased — but adults require evidence to believe that something actually exists. Would that the same could be said about our would-be elected leaders.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster