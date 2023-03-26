In response to the March 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Daylight saving time should be permanent,” allow me to offer another view. It’s true that daylight saving time was made year-round in January 1974 and was scheduled to run for two years as a means to save energy. The reality is that it only lasted eight months, as Congress returned the country to standard time in the fall of 1974.

Nicknamed “Daylight Disaster Time,” it proved immensely unpopular with the public, as people found that what sounded admirable in theory was a failure in practice.

Parents sending their children to school in the dark for several months was an undesirable byproduct of the policy. In Florida alone, it was reported that eight children were involved in predawn pedestrian accidents on their way to school.

People living near the western edges of time zones experienced the worst effects of this policy, with an additional hour of darkness added in winter to their already late sunrises.

To illustrate this point, a check of the Eastern time zone found that the difference in sunrise times between one of its most eastern towns (Lubec, Maine) and one of its most western towns (White Pine, Michigan) was 90 minutes on the same day. Those living in the eastern side of the time zone were turning on their lights later in the evening, while those living in the west were keeping their lights on later in the morning.

We’ve done this before. Let’s not make the same mistake again.

Matt Griffith

Elizabethtown