Another brutal shooting, this one in El Paso, Texas. Another brutal shooting enabled, in part, by the pro-life party, the party that also cooperates with the decision to reinstate the federal death penalty.
I don’t want to know the motive of the shooter; it is totally irrelevant. What I would like to know is why legislators don’t do something about the real problem — why they continue to ignore the issue of gun violence.
It has been obviously shown that we cannot monitor gun ownership, so we must begin restricting it.
There is open carry in 45 states, including Pennsylvania. I remember once seeing a man with a sidearm going into the Kmart on Columbia Avenue, and like one of the commentators said in response to the El Paso shooting, how does anyone know if a person is just practicing the right of open carry or if that person intends to enter a venue and just start shooting? My experience sure made me pause.
There is an indictment upon all those who do not support any type of regulation on gun ownership. Are you willing to continue to have the blood of individuals, including children, on your hands?
Karen Stadden
Manor Township