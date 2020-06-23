What is more frightening than a pandemic? Answer: waging war during a pandemic.

This year, both chambers of Congress passed a bipartisan resolution that directed that no military action against Iran could proceed without congressional authorization.

President Donald Trump vetoed the bill, calling it “disrespectful.” Recently, the Senate failed to override that veto. Now the president has — in his view — unfettered authority to wage war with Iran at any time he deems fit.

How tempting it might be for a beleaguered leader — our current president or any other — to use war as a distraction from unappealing (and unflattering) realities.

Think: President Bill Clinton’s bombing of Afghanistan during impeachment hearings. Think: President George W. Bush’s shock-and-awe attack on Iraq amid plummeting approval ratings.

A U.S.-initiated war against Iran might divert attention from failures on the pandemic front.

History demonstrates the enormous destructive power unleashed when war and disease combine. Think: the Crusades and the Black Death. Think: World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic.

We are living in a perilous moment. The continuous anti-Iranian rhetoric from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others in the Trump administration shows us that the door to war is wide open. In a moment of panic, Trump might well drag us over that threshold. Let Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey know that you expect them to do all in their power to hold back any rush to war by our president.

Thomas Latus

Lancaster Township