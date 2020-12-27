Jeff Hawkes’ series on the city schools — education in the lost year of 2020 — is riveting (“Mission interrupted” and “Navigating changes,” Dec. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). I lit into it early in the morning and could not put it down.

This opportunity happened at just the right moment in the career of a mature journalist.

Here’s looking for the unfolding chapters. And those yet to be observed and chronicled.

We owe a deep thanks to everyone involved in the defining, assigning and maintaining of this lucky and important assignment at just the right time in our history.

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township