As an advocate and former caregiver of my husband, Gary, who was initially diagnosed with early-onset dementia, I know that access to treatments that may change the course of dementia in a meaningful way is incredibly important.

On Jan. 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway. But despite evidence confirmed by the scientific community, bipartisan support from more than 100 members of Congress, and urgent requests directly from family members and those living with Alzheimer’s and early-onset dementia, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is still blocking access to this FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment.

The phase of my husband’s diagnosis of early-onset dementia lasted a relatively short period of time before he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which left him unable to walk and speak for 11 years. If we had had access to any medication that could have slowed the progression of his disease, maybe we would have had more time to spend doing the things that meant the most to us and to plan for an eventual shift in his illness. My hope is that any person newly diagnosed or living with early-onset dementia has the ability to access FDA-approved medications, so they don’t live like we did.

The Alzheimer’s Association is calling on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to change its decision. Please join me in urging U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to demand that the federal agency does so. Take action at alzimpact.org.

Tina Bellanca

Manheim Township