As plans to convert the “goat path” into a bike path move forward, the traffic on New Holland Pike (Route 23) continues to get worse. I recently contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and received this reply (excerpt): “This is a great opportunity for your municipality to work together with the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee to develop a comprehensive approach to the growing transportation needs of the region.”
I forwarded that reply to East Lampeter Township and got this reply: “At this time the township does not see any roadway for this area in the near future. However, there is talk about a trail possibly for pedestrians and bikes. It still remains PennDOT property.”
As the bureaucracies continue to pass the buck, we citizens of East Lampeter, Upper Leacock and Manheim townships experience major traffic congestion and deteriorating safety conditions on Route 23 from Eden to Bareville. When will the concerns of the people be heard?
Jim Merrell-Thomas
East Lampeter Township