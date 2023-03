The writer of the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Religious persecution happening in US” states, “Let’s not wait for people of faith to be murdered in our nation before we call it ‘religious persecution.’ ”

People of faith have been murdered in this nation. On Oct. 27, 2018, 11 people of faith were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Or does the writer only mean Christians?

Elizabeth Pederson

Mount Joy