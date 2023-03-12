I was interested, but not surprised, to read the letter “Religious persecution happening in US” in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

The writer opines, “Let’s not wait for people of faith to be murdered in our nation before we call it ‘religious persecution.’ ”

Is she not aware of the much more frequent persecution of Muslims and Jews in our country? They are also “people of faith,” as are Christians with different beliefs.

As I read further, it seemed that the only specific instance of persecution noted was that schoolchildren were asked to remove their provocative hats. Would the writer be as incensed if the wearers of T-shirts that proclaim “My Body, My Choice” were required to change their clothes?

Allowing people of different beliefs to make their own choices about their bodies is not persecution of the anti-abortion person — Christian or otherwise. Christians who support abortion rights also need protection, as do all of us.

Karen L. Davis

Lititz