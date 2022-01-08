There is no such thing as “gun violence” — only violent people who use guns to injure and kill others.

Guns cannot point and fire on their own. Gun legislation, in my view, will accomplish nothing, because, when all the gun laws are passed, the killers will still be there and will still have their illegal guns.

Will we ever grow up in our thinking and address the real problem? All the laws in the world will not change the minds of those who are intent on shooting others.

Those doing the shooting are not the hunters and sportsmen who legally own guns and fully understand how to use them and keep them out of the hands of children and anyone with evil intent. So why would a person willing to shoot and kill another human being care one tiny bit about gun laws?

This forces us to face the reality that we live in a society that offers young people too much fun and entertainment, but requires little or nothing of the hard work, discipline and personal sacrifice needed to accomplish good, lifelong goals.

Could it be that our modern society has trained parents to think that their main responsibility is to give children as much freedom and fun as possible, so the kids can find their own way in the world?

That requires an important question that must be answered before it is too late:

Where have all the fathers gone?

Gary Martin

Mountville