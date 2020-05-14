Here we have a governor who is keeping the stay-at-home order extended. He says he knows how hard it is for the rest of us. Give me a break. He’s a millionaire, plus he gets some of the good benefits that taxpayers pay for.

Maybe the people would not be so upset if Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration would send out our unemployment payments sooner. There is no excuse for computer problems, with the amount of money wasted in Harrisburg — or should I say redirected to other places? The governor is not prepared to do what is right for the people.

We the people need to get back to work. The small businesses need to open to avoid bankruptcy. The people know how to work and play safely. We are not 3-year-olds.

Maybe Wolf should look at protecting the nursing homes better. Poor job doing that.

Bill Munro

Manor Township