A few years ago, I was volunteering for the winter women’s shelter at YWCA Lancaster. While I was new, some women had been spending the night at the shelter for weeks. A Latino mom helped me with procedures before taking her two kids to wash up in the sink. There were no showers.

The next morning, I was shocked to see her walk out of the bathroom in her chain-restaurant uniform, ready for work. I felt a mix of sadness and admiration, watching her cheerfully get her kids ready for school. She then headed off to work without complaint.

How can it be that working people are homeless? How can we expect a family to survive on less than $15 per hour when a living wage for a single parent of two in Lancaster County is $30.55 an hour (according to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator)?

I hope the young mother has found a home. But I worry that she is one of the high-risk essential workers — one of the many Latino, Black and white working people we ask so much of and give back so little to. I’m afraid that they are homeless because Republican leaders won’t extend the full $600 enhanced unemployment benefit for fear that people won’t go back to work.

If we paid people a living wage in the first place, that would be the least of our worries. Call Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Pat Toomey to demand that they reinstate the benefit.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster