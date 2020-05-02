Earlier this week, I needed to drive through Lancaster city on Queen Street. No joke, about eight out of the 10 people I passed were not wearing masks. This was especially true of young people. What is their problem? Since they may think this infection won’t get to them, don’t they care that masks protect other people? Health care and emergency workers need special masks that protect them.

The April 29 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, “Too soon,” reported that 75% of the Lancaster County residents with COVID-19, as identified by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, were between the ages of 20 and 65.

Some of our politicians want to reopen for business, despite the lack of testing capabilities and minimal contact tracing. I understand the sense of urgency. However, with the cluelessness of people not wearing masks, I am afraid the number of people with the COVID-19 infection will go up.

Elaine Gross, RN

West Lampeter Township