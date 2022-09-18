As a first-generation entrepreneur, my dream was to open a business in America. When the opportunity arose for me to open my boutique on a Lancaster city block that was honoring Barney Ewell, it was a no-brainer.

I’m immensely proud to witness history in the making in Lancaster city and the Downtown Investment District. I’m part of a block that has dedicated an area to uplifting a Black hero in our city.

I settled comfortably with my diverse neighbors, including Asian, Black, Hispanic and female entrepreneurs. The amount of diversity the 101NQ building encompasses is a great testament to bringing diversity to the city, as well as the importance of putting businesses owned by people of color in premium locations — which was once unfathomable.

The extended construction of Ewell Plaza disrupted over one year of sustainable business for all the businesses, which are predominantly minority-owned, on the block. As desperately as the businesses on the block need support and capital, so, too, do the individuals who are transient or suffering from addiction and living in the adjacent park.

They urgently require homes, rehabilitation services, mental health support and medical support. There must be direct acknowledgment, action and investment in the citizens who encounter obstacles, inequity and opposition in our streets and businesses.

Two contrasting, yet strikingly similar, overlooked groups of citizens have occupied the 100 block of North Queen Street.

People and livelihoods should take precedence in the development of a city. Resources should be used to develop the economy and improve people’s livelihoods, as part of a strong economic and societal basis for a city’s development.

Timbrel Chyatee

Lancaster