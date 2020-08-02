If there is any human being on this planet who should not be allowed to stand in front of an American flag, I believe that person is Joe Biden.

Biden — along with Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson and LNP | LancasterOnline — seemingly spreads more hatred and intolerance than should be allowed by law.

Intelligent, proud Americans stand up and see exactly how the newspaper seems to slant its headlines and stories to suit its agenda. You cannot fool us. Newspapers aren’t dying because of the internet; they’re dying because they have a repulsive agenda.

Glenn Mowrer

Marietta