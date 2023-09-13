I want to thank the Lancaster Township supervisors for having the guts to ban most single-use plastic bags. It was way overdue. I hope other municipalities follow suit. Like any environmental issue, it is bound to be controversial. Remember the ban on leaded gasoline, starting in the 1970s?

In the Aug. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Plastic bags are not the problem,” the writer described this newspaper as “propaganda,” “leftist” and “environmentally misled.” The writer blames irresponsible people, not the ubiquitous plastic bags themselves. I agree: Slovenly people who litter are the problem and are the reason for the ban. People are too lazy to change their bad behavior. Bag bans are not perfect, but they will help.

The letter writer did not mention the option of reusable bags, only paper bags. I have used reusable bags since the late 1980s. I had my first experience with the plastic bag issue while visiting the United Kingdom in 1989. I have to admit that sometimes I forget my reusable bags and need plastic ones. Also, during the height of COVID-19 I was not able to use reusable bags due to the possibility of spreading the virus.

Anyone who thinks single-use plastic bags are not a problem need only look along any roadside or in any body of water to see how many of them litter our environment. In fact, I usually find enough of them while I am picking up litter to use as trash can liners at home.

Lastly I would like to ask the naysayers this: When was the last time you picked up litter?

Brian Resh

Martic Township