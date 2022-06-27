I can’t believe the things people do that are against the law, and these people should know better.

People don’t seem to respect the law or even care. All that breeds is a lot of turmoil. If people don’t start paying their bills, or if we don’t pay attention to our lives, more of what happened at the U.S. Capitol is going to happen. The worst of our behavior is really coming out.

As far as I’m concerned, people who break the law should pay the price. I don’t care who they are. People have been lied to by our officials —been manipulated and turned into “yes” men. Don’t you think enough is enough?

If people want to rally against something, rally against being treated like a peon. What is that old saying — if the shoe fits!

I for one would like to get back to respecting one another.

— Denise Clissold, Elizabethtown