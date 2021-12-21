On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Republicans in announcing that he would not support the “Build Back Better” Act, ostensibly because of its effects on inflation and the national debt.

Why didn’t we hear those concerns when Manchin and 87 other senators voted for a military budget of $770 billion — four times greater that the “Build Back Better” Act if multiplied over 10 years and $25 billion more than President Joe Biden requested? What a depressing and frightening course of action!

That new nuclear weapons that will be brought online with this military budget, and the corresponding responses of other countries modernizing their nuclear arsenals, increase the possibility that we won’t have to worry about pandemics and climate disruption, after all. A nuclear exchange and the ensuing nuclear winter would destroy the possibility of life on Earth in short order.

What’s the point of “Build Back Better” if congressional leadership is seemingly preparing to destroy it all with a new generation of devastating nuclear bombs and missiles?

In my view, Pentagon spending continues to poison our culture with increased militarism. Congress has been captured by the military-industrial complex and has become a lapdog of the military brass and their well-heeled weapons-makers. We, the people, are being scammed!

Instead of reveling in shock and awe, this country should find its wars of choice genuinely shocking and awful — and act to end them for good. For peace on Earth, we must defund any future versions of them!

Harold A. Penner

Akron