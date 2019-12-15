Thank you for your front page article on pensions for shameful teachers (“Accused teachers still draw pensions,” Nov. 24 Sunday LNP). I’m sure it sold some newspapers. Caught my eye.
A more curious bit of reporting for me would be to know the number of school workers and educators now in retirement, and also their ages.
Almost seven years ago, in 2013, 7% of my school taxes went to pensions. Today, it is 37%. My annual school taxes are obviously not going to the students.
Pension reform complaints about annual increases in property taxes have been shouted from the rooftop for years, only to fall on deaf ears of the folks who have the power to change it.
When will the National Education Association, other teachers unions and the politicians who share the shameful bed of financial adultery file for divorce and do the right thing?
Howard Robins
Christiana