In response to the Sept. 25 column by Christine Flowers (“Fetterman seems to think Pennsylvania women are gullible”):

The women of Pennsylvania are smart, not gullible. I clearly hear and see what the two candidates for the U.S. Senate are preaching.

Does Flowers truly believe that the intelligent women of Pennsylvania are taken in by Mehmet Oz, who only recently moved to Pennsylvania? He hasn’t lived here long and has been staying in his in-laws' home. In my view, he does not know Pennsylvania.

Oz has spoken about what he would do in the Senate. He has spoken about reducing taxes and “not keeping the money.” Does he know that senators cannot necessarily control taxes?

In my opinion, Fetterman is not perfect, but he certainly has been involved in Pennsylvania politics for several years.

Both candidates have their shortcomings. But, I ask you: Who knows Pennsylvania best? Who uses less razzle-dazzle to pull you in? I do not believe that Oz would be able to do all that he promises if he is elected. He is hopeful that we will be taken in by his TV personality. I, for one, will not fall for his “charm.”

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township