Pennsylvania should not pass more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.
Have you heard of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s package of bills that is deceptively named “Energize PA”? This is a collection of eight bills that do nothing but promote more fossil fuel use in Pennsylvania. House Bill 1100, for example, gives a huge tax credit to the petrochemical industry and has already been passed by the House.
And now Republican legislators are trying to pass three more bills (House bills 1102, 1106 and 1107) that support fossil fuels companies and strip the state Department of Environmental Protection of its ability to protect our environment and protect public health, by taking much of the permit processing away from DEP professionals and giving it to a board consisting of people who work in the oil and gas industry. In other words, all checks and balances will be removed.
The natural gas industry is planning to build more petrochemical plants in northeastern Pennsylvania, an area that has already seen tremendous damage from fracking. Please contact your local representatives and tell them that Energize PA is nothing but more subsidies and less regulation for the oil and gas industries and that they need to vote against all of these bills.
James Sandoe
Ephrata
