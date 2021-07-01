Pennsylvania’s push to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is under attack. Some in the state Legislature oppose joining this successful initiative in which, for the past 10 years, 11 Northeastern states have successfully worked to cut power plant emissions faster than the rest of the country — while growing their economies.

Has anyone (including Pennsylvania legislators) noticed that Western states are burning, while water is running out and crops are failing? The problem is not “over there.” In Pennsylvania, rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns are increasing the intensity of floods and droughts. Warmer winters have extended the season for disease-carrying ticks and mosquitoes.

Siberia continues to burn. Smoke from Siberian wildfires can be spotted in Finland.

Why not hasten the decline of coal-fired power plants? What will hurt communities more: shutting down coal and creating better, green jobs? Or catastrophic climate change that disrupts the fabric of society, causes unmeasurable suffering and limits our possibilities for a (better) future?

Despite some Pennsylvania lawmakers’ hesitation, there is a growing international acceptance of the need to turn off the spigot of carbon pollution or else cross the tipping points leading to irreversible climate change.

Pennsylvania has a great opportunity — as well as a mission as one of the largest greenhouse gas polluters — to show the rest of the country and world the benefits of putting a price on carbon.

Call your state legislators and demand that they vote yes to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative today.

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata