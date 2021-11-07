What do you call four walls and a mortgage? For many Pennsylvanians, that’s called “home.” You take pride in your investment and you work to maximize that investment over time. Home is also the clearest example of an individual’s rights as a property owner.

But if, like me (and more than 1 million other Pennsylvanians), you live in a neighborhood with an association, your rights come second to the whims of boards and policies written decades ago. That is why I believe Pennsylvania needs a solar access law.

If you are responsible for your own roof, you should be free to use it to produce energy. Fortunately, there is a bill awaiting consideration in Harrisburg, Senate Bill 826, that curtails an association’s rights in this specific case. SB 826 would remove an association’s jurisdiction over roofs owned and maintained by homeowners.

In 25 other states, legislatures have limited associations’ rights to reject solar. Solar systems are safe, cost-effective, silent and can be used to reduce or eliminate homeowners’ electricity bills. They also improve a home’s resilience against power outages via backup batteries. All the while, solar diversifies Pennsylvania’s power grid and produces good jobs and skilled workers.

Pennsylvania does not currently have a solar access law on the books, but SB 826 is waiting for a vote. Call your state senator and ask them to support and co-sponsor SB 826. Send the message that Pennsylvania respects the rights of property owners, supports a diverse energy portfolio and produces good jobs for its citizens.

Bobby Perrotti

West Hempfield Township