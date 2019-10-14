It is true that, over the years, Pennsylvania has improved its gun regulation laws. It has an “average” rating for the number of deaths by guns in the nation.
This is not enough. One thing we can do to improve is to enable extreme risk protection orders. This is a red flag law that enables a family member or law enforcement to petition the court for timely removal of firearms from an individual who poses a threat to themselves or to others. Before an incident happens. Not after two or three months of paperwork.
If you like having a say in the safety of your own home, the people in it and your neighborhood, then ask your state officials to enact extreme risk protection order legislation now. The police do not take their jobs lightly; they want to help, but sometimes their hands are tied. There is statistical proof that stronger gun regulation laws equal fewer deaths. We need to demand commonsense legislation for the good of all.
Bernadette Ziemba
Ephrata