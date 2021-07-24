Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, for helping to protect and keep our beloved dogs alive (“Protect dogs,” July 20 editorial). Please continue to keep our lawmakers on their toes. Ten dollars a year is a reasonable fee for a dog license.

Yes, our canine friends truly do keep us happy and reduce daily stress. Trained service dogs work with veterans and individuals with disabilities.

Lawmakers, wake up! We dog lovers need your help. Pennsylvania needs responsible handling and enforcement of our laws, and people who violate the laws should be held accountable.

Dogs aren’t livestock! Keep up the good work, LNP | LancasterOnline and Spotlight PA. Our dogs are worth it!

P.S. I have a rescue dog.

Ruth A. Bailey

East Lampeter Township