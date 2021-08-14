The Aug. 9 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated that our climate is in crisis. By reducing carbon dioxide emissions, we could limit climate change and boost air quality. We are starting to see the effects of climate change here in Pennsylvania, with stronger storms and higher temperatures.

Pennsylvania is the third dirtiest state in the country in terms of carbon pollution, a major cause of climate change. Pennsylvania is moving toward linking with a program to reduce carbon pollution from power plants. It’s a program called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This initiative has been a big success in the 11 states where it is in place, cutting climate pollution by a third and raising nearly $3 billion to invest in clean energy.

Experts project that Pennsylvania can cut carbon pollution equal to the impact of taking 4 million cars off the road, while creating more than 27,000 more jobs and adding nearly $2 billion to the state’s economy by joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

In the past few months, we’ve seen multiple advisory committees representing small businesses, community members and technical scientific advisers advocate to move forward with this regional initiative in Pennsylvania. That follows overwhelming support from Pennsylvanians expressed during a robust and accessible public hearing and comment process earlier this year.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a great opportunity for us to clean the air, tackle climate change and boost the economy.

Kathy Cook

League of Women Voters Pennsylvania

Environmental Director