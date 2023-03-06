This decade, drug addiction, crime and gun violence have been extremely high. Pennsylvanians must be committed to fighting these dangers in our communities.

To be successful in this battle, we need the help and assistance of all members of our community — especially our political leaders in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

We all need to find solutions — and learn what we can do as citizens — to help prevent crimes, drug addition and gun violence.

There must be real changes to our communities, such as employing crime prevention measures for personal and property safety.

Prevention focused on intervening with children and young adults who are at risk for becoming offenders or victims is desperately needed. Prevention should also focus on those who have already been involved with law enforcement.

I hope that new laws, along with substantial programs, are implemented by the federal government, putting an end to crime, drug addiction and the gun violence crisis.

Alim Howell

Upper Darby Township

Delaware County