Gov. Tom Wolf should take responsibility for the nursing home deaths that his administration could have prevented. Instead, he called elected officials who sought to defy his orders and reopen some counties “cowardly” and “selfish.” And he threatened to take away what’s left of the livelihoods of some business owners by suspending their licenses.

The Wolf administration should have begun implementing Pennsylvania’s plan to protect nursing homes on March 1, shortly after the first nursing home death was documented in Washington state. I believe containment of the virus in Pennsylvania nursing homes would have been possible then.

Who in their right mind would require long-term care homes to accept COVID-19 patients?

Most confirmed cases in Lancaster County are in the three ZIP codes around Lancaster city. Some countries in Asia were able to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 by isolating those who tested positive. Perhaps Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace could commandeer the taxpayer-subsidized convention center and the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square to allow Lancastrians who have COVID-19 to self-isolate from their families and slow the spread of the virus within the city.

It is time to allow Lancaster businesses to reopen under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Maryland is reopening based on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, not new cases. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a very sound plan for the reopening of his state. It’s unfortunate for the citizens of Pennsylvania that we lack a governor with Hogan’s skills.

Dr. Leslie J. Osborne, D.V.M.

Manor Township