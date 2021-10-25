I filed my 2020 Pennsylvania tax return in early May, as allowed. Shortly thereafter, I received an email stating it had been accepted. In a letter written July 23, the state requested a copy of my W-2(s). I emailed, as suggested, copies of my W-2s on July 31, after which I received a numbered receipt acknowledging they had received this email.

Now, five months after my original tax filing, I have yet to receive my refund. I contacted the state recently. The reply was that there’s a backlog and that documents uploaded on June 10 are currently being reviewed. At that rate, if one day’s worth of documents are processed daily, it could be seven more weeks before mine are processed.

So much for my timely filing and response.

I generally find the Pennsylvania government inept. Among other problems, there are terrible roads, a bloated and underperforming Legislature, the continued examination of the 2020 election results without a legitimate reason to do so and an approach to COVID-19 that has underperformed many other states.

The state is either clever enough to withhold its money from its own taxpayers for an inordinately long time or it is yet again inept. Neither choice, really, is any good at all.

The fact that we tolerate Pennsylvania’s ineptness fuels its lousy behavior. Sigh.

Robert Evans

East Lampeter Township